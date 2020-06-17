41 Prescott St

Amenities

Best deal in town! 3 bed apartment with in-unit laundry and dishwasher. All hardwood floors. Great location near Union Sq. Bedroom sizes go from large to small. There's an extra bonus room for office space or guest bedroom. Easy street parking. No pets, please. Shopping, MIT, and Harvard are an easy commute. Videos available upon request. This unit is empty so listing agent will stand outside while potential tenants tour the unit. Hand sanitizer available. AVAILABLE FOR 6/1. No pets, please.