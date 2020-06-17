All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 41 Prescott St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
41 Prescott St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

41 Prescott St

41 Prescott Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

41 Prescott Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Best deal in town! 3 bed apartment with in-unit laundry and dishwasher. All hardwood floors. Great location near Union Sq. Bedroom sizes go from large to small. There's an extra bonus room for office space or guest bedroom. Easy street parking. No pets, please. Shopping, MIT, and Harvard are an easy commute. Videos available upon request. This unit is empty so listing agent will stand outside while potential tenants tour the unit. Hand sanitizer available. AVAILABLE FOR 6/1. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 Prescott St have any available units?
41 Prescott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 41 Prescott St have?
Some of 41 Prescott St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 Prescott St currently offering any rent specials?
41 Prescott St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 Prescott St pet-friendly?
No, 41 Prescott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 41 Prescott St offer parking?
No, 41 Prescott St does not offer parking.
Does 41 Prescott St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 Prescott St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 Prescott St have a pool?
No, 41 Prescott St does not have a pool.
Does 41 Prescott St have accessible units?
No, 41 Prescott St does not have accessible units.
Does 41 Prescott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 Prescott St has units with dishwashers.
Does 41 Prescott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 41 Prescott St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music