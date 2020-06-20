39 Mansfield St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets extra storage

Fantastic apartment for a great price! Your new apartment home features hardwood floors, an updated eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher and small pantry, three season porch and private laundry! One standard bedroom and one larger bedroom that has a walk in closet or space for a study/office! Extra storage available in the basement and a shared yard for your enjoyment. Near Union Square, convenient to Lechemere, Harvard, Kendall, CT2 and more. *Three unit multi-family located near Union Square, Target, and convenient to Lechemere, Harvard, Kendall, and MBTA bus routes.*



Terms: One year lease