Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:25 PM

39 Mansfield St.

39 Mansfield Street · (857) 204-8003
Location

39 Mansfield Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fantastic apartment for a great price! Your new apartment home features hardwood floors, an updated eat-in kitchen w/ dishwasher and small pantry, three season porch and private laundry! One standard bedroom and one larger bedroom that has a walk in closet or space for a study/office! Extra storage available in the basement and a shared yard for your enjoyment. Near Union Square, convenient to Lechemere, Harvard, Kendall, CT2 and more. *Three unit multi-family located near Union Square, Target, and convenient to Lechemere, Harvard, Kendall, and MBTA bus routes.*

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 Mansfield St. have any available units?
39 Mansfield St. has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39 Mansfield St. have?
Some of 39 Mansfield St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39 Mansfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
39 Mansfield St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 Mansfield St. pet-friendly?
No, 39 Mansfield St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 39 Mansfield St. offer parking?
No, 39 Mansfield St. does not offer parking.
Does 39 Mansfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 Mansfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 Mansfield St. have a pool?
No, 39 Mansfield St. does not have a pool.
Does 39 Mansfield St. have accessible units?
No, 39 Mansfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 39 Mansfield St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39 Mansfield St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 39 Mansfield St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 Mansfield St. does not have units with air conditioning.
