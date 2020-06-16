375 Canal Street Unit PH104

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill media room

Space, Space, and more Space. Beautiful two bedroom tow full bath with in unit Washer and Dryer. This is a Penthouse unit with amazing views of the Mystic River and the Boston Skyline.This unit features high ceilings, shiny Hardwood floors and your own Balcony. Floor to ceiling windows give you outstanding views. Indoor swimming pool and Deck with gas fire pit, grilling area, fitness center, Community Club room, and Media room.Professionally managed with Concierge, elevator and so much more. Shopping is at your finger tips with Trader Joe's, restaurants, Movie Theater, Medical and numerous Cafes. Easy Commute to Boston with the New T station located within steps of this unit.