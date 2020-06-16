All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 375 Canal Street Unit PH104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
375 Canal Street Unit PH104
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

375 Canal Street Unit PH104

375 Canal St · (617) 869-0809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

375 Canal St, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Space, Space, and more Space. Beautiful two bedroom tow full bath with in unit Washer and Dryer. This is a Penthouse unit with amazing views of the Mystic River and the Boston Skyline.This unit features high ceilings, shiny Hardwood floors and your own Balcony. Floor to ceiling windows give you outstanding views. Indoor swimming pool and Deck with gas fire pit, grilling area, fitness center, Community Club room, and Media room.Professionally managed with Concierge, elevator and so much more. Shopping is at your finger tips with Trader Joe's, restaurants, Movie Theater, Medical and numerous Cafes. Easy Commute to Boston with the New T station located within steps of this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 have any available units?
375 Canal Street Unit PH104 has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 have?
Some of 375 Canal Street Unit PH104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 currently offering any rent specials?
375 Canal Street Unit PH104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 pet-friendly?
No, 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 offer parking?
No, 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 does not offer parking.
Does 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 have a pool?
Yes, 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 has a pool.
Does 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 have accessible units?
No, 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 Canal Street Unit PH104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 375 Canal Street Unit PH104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity