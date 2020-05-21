37 Walker St.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking stainless steel

Bright and Sunny 5-Bed PLUS Office, 2-full bath in Davis Square - BRAND NEW EVERYTHING KITCHEN AND BATHROOM just installed! The stunning, large eat-in-kitchen features granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, new hardwood floors, fresh paint, etc. - 5 good-sized bedrooms PLUS an extra den/office room! - Spacious layout with 9 rooms (including 5 bedrooms, den/office, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen) - Second and third floor of a beautiful two-family house. - Hardwood floors throughout (one bedroom just had brand new hardwood floors installed) - Private porch to enjoy - Skylights - Gas heat - Three tandem parking spots are available for rent - FREE LAUNDRY just for the unit - Tons of extra storage in the basement - Located on very desirable, tree-lined, quiet street a couple minute walk to Davis Square, Tufts University, public transportation, shops, restaurants, and more. - Deleaded Certificate. - No smoking, drugs or pets. - Available September 1, 2020.



Terms: One year lease