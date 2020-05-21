All apartments in Somerville
37 Walker St.
Last updated May 18 2020 at 2:12 PM

37 Walker St.

37 Walker Street · (781) 315-2633
Location

37 Walker Street, Somerville, MA 02144
Medford Hillside

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Bright and Sunny 5-Bed PLUS Office, 2-full bath in Davis Square - BRAND NEW EVERYTHING KITCHEN AND BATHROOM just installed! The stunning, large eat-in-kitchen features granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, tile backsplash, new hardwood floors, fresh paint, etc. - 5 good-sized bedrooms PLUS an extra den/office room! - Spacious layout with 9 rooms (including 5 bedrooms, den/office, dining room, family room, and eat-in kitchen) - Second and third floor of a beautiful two-family house. - Hardwood floors throughout (one bedroom just had brand new hardwood floors installed) - Private porch to enjoy - Skylights - Gas heat - Three tandem parking spots are available for rent - FREE LAUNDRY just for the unit - Tons of extra storage in the basement - Located on very desirable, tree-lined, quiet street a couple minute walk to Davis Square, Tufts University, public transportation, shops, restaurants, and more. - Deleaded Certificate. - No smoking, drugs or pets. - Available September 1, 2020.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Walker St. have any available units?
37 Walker St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 37 Walker St. have?
Some of 37 Walker St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Walker St. currently offering any rent specials?
37 Walker St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Walker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 Walker St. is pet friendly.
Does 37 Walker St. offer parking?
Yes, 37 Walker St. does offer parking.
Does 37 Walker St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Walker St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Walker St. have a pool?
No, 37 Walker St. does not have a pool.
Does 37 Walker St. have accessible units?
No, 37 Walker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Walker St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Walker St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Walker St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Walker St. does not have units with air conditioning.
