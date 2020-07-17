All apartments in Somerville
367 Somerville Ave.
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 PM

367 Somerville Ave.

367 Somerville Avenue · (617) 544-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

367 Somerville Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Prospect Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Fantastic 2 Bed condo in nestled in the heart of Union Sq. with renovated kitchen & bath, large windows, high ceilings and great hardwood floors. This apartment is designed for efficient modern living and features soaring ceilings, renovated kitchen with stylish wood cabinets, SS appliances, Corian counters, great closet space with Elfa shelving systems, bright south facing living room with great light and fun urban views, common laundry and extra storage. The building was originally constructed in 1898, and is sometimes referred to as the Condominiums at Gerrior Square. Super convenient location near trendy shops, restaurants, and the anticipated Green line extension. Available for a September 1st move in! This won't last. https://www.walkscore.com/score/367-somerville-ave-somerville-ma-02143. Conveniently located to the following bus lines: 86 gets you to Harvard in about 15 min 85 or CT2 gets you to MIT in about 15 min 87 and 91 are also in close proximity

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 367 Somerville Ave. have any available units?
367 Somerville Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 367 Somerville Ave. have?
Some of 367 Somerville Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 367 Somerville Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
367 Somerville Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 367 Somerville Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 367 Somerville Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 367 Somerville Ave. offer parking?
No, 367 Somerville Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 367 Somerville Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 367 Somerville Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 367 Somerville Ave. have a pool?
No, 367 Somerville Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 367 Somerville Ave. have accessible units?
No, 367 Somerville Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 367 Somerville Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 367 Somerville Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 367 Somerville Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 367 Somerville Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
