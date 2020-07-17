Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Fantastic 2 Bed condo in nestled in the heart of Union Sq. with renovated kitchen & bath, large windows, high ceilings and great hardwood floors. This apartment is designed for efficient modern living and features soaring ceilings, renovated kitchen with stylish wood cabinets, SS appliances, Corian counters, great closet space with Elfa shelving systems, bright south facing living room with great light and fun urban views, common laundry and extra storage. The building was originally constructed in 1898, and is sometimes referred to as the Condominiums at Gerrior Square. Super convenient location near trendy shops, restaurants, and the anticipated Green line extension. Available for a September 1st move in! This won't last. https://www.walkscore.com/score/367-somerville-ave-somerville-ma-02143. Conveniently located to the following bus lines: 86 gets you to Harvard in about 15 min 85 or CT2 gets you to MIT in about 15 min 87 and 91 are also in close proximity



Terms: One year lease