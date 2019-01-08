All apartments in Somerville
36 Rush Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

36 Rush Street

36 Rush Street · No Longer Available
Location

36 Rush Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Lovely condominium rental in the heart of East Somerville. This second floor unit is flooded with light and checks all the boxes. Open concept kitchen/dining/living. Kitchen features beautiful maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and gas cooking. Large, master bedroom and second, smaller bedroom. Amenities include high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, central air conditioning, and in-unit laundry. Shared yard & basement storage. Unit comes with 2 off-street parking spots. Tenants pay gas, electric and cable/internet in addition to rent. Pets negotiable for A++ candidates; 1 pet maximum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Rush Street have any available units?
36 Rush Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 36 Rush Street have?
Some of 36 Rush Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Rush Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Rush Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Rush Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Rush Street is pet friendly.
Does 36 Rush Street offer parking?
Yes, 36 Rush Street does offer parking.
Does 36 Rush Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Rush Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Rush Street have a pool?
No, 36 Rush Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Rush Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Rush Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Rush Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Rush Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Rush Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 Rush Street has units with air conditioning.
