36 Rush Street

Amenities
Lovely condominium rental in the heart of East Somerville. This second floor unit is flooded with light and checks all the boxes. Open concept kitchen/dining/living. Kitchen features beautiful maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and gas cooking. Large, master bedroom and second, smaller bedroom. Amenities include high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, central air conditioning, and in-unit laundry. Shared yard & basement storage. Unit comes with 2 off-street parking spots. Tenants pay gas, electric and cable/internet in addition to rent. Pets negotiable for A++ candidates; 1 pet maximum.