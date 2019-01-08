36 Rush Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Lovely condominium rental in the heart of East Somerville. This second floor unit is flooded with light and checks all the boxes. Open concept kitchen/dining/living. Kitchen features beautiful maple cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, and gas cooking. Large, master bedroom and second, smaller bedroom. Amenities include high ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, central air conditioning, and in-unit laundry. Shared yard & basement storage. Unit comes with 2 off-street parking spots. Tenants pay gas, electric and cable/internet in addition to rent. Pets negotiable for A++ candidates; 1 pet maximum.