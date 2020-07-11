All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

353 Lowell St.

353 Lowell Street · (617) 505-8321
Location

353 Lowell Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Magoun Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and well maintained 3 bed 1 bath apartment available for rent in vibrant Magoun Square. The unit features hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space in each one. It has a large living room and dining room, and very spacious separate kitchen, washer, and dryer in the unit, a large back deck and petite porch off the front room facing the street. The rental includes Cold water and sewer, 2 parking spaces. Property is available September 1. Contact Allan for more information.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Lowell St. have any available units?
353 Lowell St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 353 Lowell St. have?
Some of 353 Lowell St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Lowell St. currently offering any rent specials?
353 Lowell St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Lowell St. pet-friendly?
No, 353 Lowell St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 353 Lowell St. offer parking?
Yes, 353 Lowell St. offers parking.
Does 353 Lowell St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 353 Lowell St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Lowell St. have a pool?
No, 353 Lowell St. does not have a pool.
Does 353 Lowell St. have accessible units?
No, 353 Lowell St. does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Lowell St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 Lowell St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 353 Lowell St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 Lowell St. does not have units with air conditioning.
