353 Lowell St.

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious and well maintained 3 bed 1 bath apartment available for rent in vibrant Magoun Square. The unit features hardwood floors throughout the entire unit, spacious bedrooms with ample closet space in each one. It has a large living room and dining room, and very spacious separate kitchen, washer, and dryer in the unit, a large back deck and petite porch off the front room facing the street. The rental includes Cold water and sewer, 2 parking spaces. Property is available September 1. Contact Allan for more information.



Terms: One year lease