324 Washington St.

Sun drenched Somerville 4 bed 1 bath duplex condo steps from Union Square and Inman Square. The first floor features an open concept eat-in kitchen with a huge pantry, and spacious living room. The unit has multiple skylights and hardwood floors. Designated lockable storage unit and dedicated laundry in the common area of basement. Owner to install washer/dryer. One off street parking space included. Short walk from the approved and soon-to-be-built Union Square T station, Perry Park, Lincoln Park, Union Square Donuts, Market Basket, Whole Foods, and many other amazing cafes and restaurants. A short walk or bus ride into Harvard Square 86 Bus. Tenants to pay utilities. Contact george@cambridgerealty.com



Terms: One year lease