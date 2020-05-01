All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 324 Washington St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
324 Washington St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

324 Washington St.

324 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

324 Washington Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Sun drenched Somerville 4 bed 1 bath duplex condo steps from Union Square and Inman Square. The first floor features an open concept eat-in kitchen with a huge pantry, and spacious living room. The unit has multiple skylights and hardwood floors. Designated lockable storage unit and dedicated laundry in the common area of basement. Owner to install washer/dryer. One off street parking space included. Short walk from the approved and soon-to-be-built Union Square T station, Perry Park, Lincoln Park, Union Square Donuts, Market Basket, Whole Foods, and many other amazing cafes and restaurants. A short walk or bus ride into Harvard Square 86 Bus. Tenants to pay utilities. Contact george@cambridgerealty.com

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Washington St. have any available units?
324 Washington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
Is 324 Washington St. currently offering any rent specials?
324 Washington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Washington St. pet-friendly?
No, 324 Washington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 324 Washington St. offer parking?
Yes, 324 Washington St. does offer parking.
Does 324 Washington St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Washington St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Washington St. have a pool?
No, 324 Washington St. does not have a pool.
Does 324 Washington St. have accessible units?
No, 324 Washington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Washington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Washington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Washington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Washington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music