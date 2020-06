Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Gut renovated down to the bones! Absolutely brand new unit on 1st floor of six family home. Nothing nicer out there and location is excellent. Around the corner from Union Square, bikable and even walkable to Harvard and Porter + #85 bus goes straight to MIT. Parking is available for modest extra charge (confirm availability). Condo quality to the studs with deluxe bathroom, AC, and coin op laundry in shared room in basement. Best value out there for quality + location and excellent landlord. (Reference #173414)