- 2-bed/1-bath apartment in Somerville - Short 10-minute walk to Porter Square and 7-minute walk to Harvard Square, red line, grocery stores, restaurants, cafes, and shops - Large eat-in kitchen with gas stove and fridge - Two well sized bedrooms - Hot water included in rent - No pets please - Parking by permit - Less than 500 ft walk to laundromat - No broker's fee