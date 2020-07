Amenities

Pearl Street - East Somerville Lower Winter Hill Second Floor Unit - Newly Renovated(2009) Three Room - One Bedroom & Closet Sparkling Hardwood Floors. Eat-in-Kitchen - New Cabinets/Stove/Fridge. No Laundry in Building. Parking by Permit Only - Ma Plates Required No Pets - No Smoking in Building/Apartment. Minutes to Sullivan Station - Orange Line. Excellent A+ Credit Needed & References. One Year Lease - First/Security & Realtor Fee. Lessor reserves the right to review multiple Applications for tenancy. Price & Availability Subject to change. Broker's Fee Disclosure to be signed at showing. Call Your Agent Today!!



Terms: One year lease