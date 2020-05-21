20 Wyatt St

Amenities
Location, location, location! Walking distance to Harvard University, Harvard Sq., Inman Sq and Union Sq. Completely renovated in 2018. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances. Bathroom nicely renovated with subway tiles and elegant fixtures. Newly refinished floors and fresh paint. Spacious bedrooms and living room. Current tenants utilize apartment as a 3 bedroom. Apartment conveniently located to restaurants, shops, food shopping, parks public transportation, Harvard, MIT, and Central Sq. Tenants pay for all utilities. No pets allowed.