Somerville, MA
20 Wyatt St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

20 Wyatt St

20 Wyatt St · (617) 803-0194
Location

20 Wyatt St, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Amenities

Location, location, location! Walking distance to Harvard University, Harvard Sq., Inman Sq and Union Sq. Completely renovated in 2018. Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances. Bathroom nicely renovated with subway tiles and elegant fixtures. Newly refinished floors and fresh paint. Spacious bedrooms and living room. Current tenants utilize apartment as a 3 bedroom. Apartment conveniently located to restaurants, shops, food shopping, parks public transportation, Harvard, MIT, and Central Sq. Tenants pay for all utilities. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Wyatt St have any available units?
20 Wyatt St has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Wyatt St have?
Some of 20 Wyatt St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Wyatt St currently offering any rent specials?
20 Wyatt St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Wyatt St pet-friendly?
No, 20 Wyatt St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 20 Wyatt St offer parking?
No, 20 Wyatt St does not offer parking.
Does 20 Wyatt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Wyatt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Wyatt St have a pool?
No, 20 Wyatt St does not have a pool.
Does 20 Wyatt St have accessible units?
No, 20 Wyatt St does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Wyatt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Wyatt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Wyatt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Wyatt St does not have units with air conditioning.
