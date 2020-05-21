All apartments in Somerville
19 Dane St.
Location

19 Dane Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
On Dane St in Somerville: deceptively close to Harvard and Porter Square's and easy access to hip Union Sq. and the ever popular Market Basket. 4 room, 2 bed apartment on the first floor of a beautifully maintained well-loved two-family home. Hardwood floors poly'd up and shiny, new windows, new appliances including dishwasher, and ceiling fans are just part of the full rehab. There is laundry and storage in the basement and, wait for it, FREE DRIVEWAY PARKING. Don't miss out on this jewel of place. (Reference #137793)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19 Dane St have any available units?
19 Dane St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 19 Dane St have?
Some of 19 Dane St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Dane St currently offering any rent specials?
19 Dane St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Dane St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19 Dane St is pet friendly.
Does 19 Dane St offer parking?
Yes, 19 Dane St does offer parking.
Does 19 Dane St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Dane St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Dane St have a pool?
No, 19 Dane St does not have a pool.
Does 19 Dane St have accessible units?
No, 19 Dane St does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Dane St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Dane St has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Dane St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Dane St does not have units with air conditioning.

