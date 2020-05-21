19 Dane St.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

On Dane St in Somerville: deceptively close to Harvard and Porter Square's and easy access to hip Union Sq. and the ever popular Market Basket. 4 room, 2 bed apartment on the first floor of a beautifully maintained well-loved two-family home. Hardwood floors poly'd up and shiny, new windows, new appliances including dishwasher, and ceiling fans are just part of the full rehab. There is laundry and storage in the basement and, wait for it, FREE DRIVEWAY PARKING. Don't miss out on this jewel of place. (Reference #137793)