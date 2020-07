Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry

the COOLEST 2 BEDROOM in UNION SQUARE !! Lovely 2BR, Sun-Filled apartment on the 2ND Floor of a 3-story home... AWESOME PORCH MODERN Kitchen w/ Dishwasher + Newer cabinets and appliances... gas stove, microwave, Large Pantry... Coin op Laundry in basement ... Really cool Location!! Steps to Union Square DONUTS - the INDEPENDENT Etc Etc... On major bus lines throughout Somerville / Cambridge ... Bus to Porter + Harvard + Central Sq's & MORE!!



Terms: One year lease