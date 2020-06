Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

2017 renovated 4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Union Square. Less than a minute walk to the center of Union Square and adjacent to a nice park - 94 Walk Score! This large unit has a huge open kitchen/living/dining layout with 4 big bedrooms. Renovations include a new kitchen with white maple cabinets granite counters stainless appliances including dishwasher/disposal modern bathroom in-unit laundry and a new high efficiency heating system. Other features include gleaming hardwood floors tons of windows for great natural lighting high ceilings kitchen pantry closet for great storage all new LED lighting and nice original woodworking details. Tenant pays all separately metered utilities including water/sewer. No dogs please