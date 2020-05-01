All apartments in Somerville
158 Walnut St.
158 Walnut St.

158 Walnut Street · (617) 505-8321
Location

158 Walnut Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available for 9/1/2019. Sunny and bright 4 ...bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in East Somerville / Winter Hill area on two floors of a multi-family home. Could be used as a 3 bedroom with an extra room or 4 bedroom. Property includes new stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, pantry, updated bathrooms, tons of closet space, laundry room in unit all sprawled over 1600 square feet of living. Hardwood floors and updated windows throughout. Located conveniently near public transportation, Assembly Row and many restaurants.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 158 Walnut St. have any available units?
158 Walnut St. has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 158 Walnut St. have?
Some of 158 Walnut St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Walnut St. currently offering any rent specials?
158 Walnut St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Walnut St. pet-friendly?
No, 158 Walnut St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 158 Walnut St. offer parking?
No, 158 Walnut St. does not offer parking.
Does 158 Walnut St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 158 Walnut St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Walnut St. have a pool?
No, 158 Walnut St. does not have a pool.
Does 158 Walnut St. have accessible units?
No, 158 Walnut St. does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Walnut St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 158 Walnut St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 158 Walnut St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 158 Walnut St. does not have units with air conditioning.
