158 Walnut St.

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available for 9/1/2019. Sunny and bright 4 ...bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in East Somerville / Winter Hill area on two floors of a multi-family home. Could be used as a 3 bedroom with an extra room or 4 bedroom. Property includes new stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen, pantry, updated bathrooms, tons of closet space, laundry room in unit all sprawled over 1600 square feet of living. Hardwood floors and updated windows throughout. Located conveniently near public transportation, Assembly Row and many restaurants.



Terms: One year lease