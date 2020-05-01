All apartments in Somerville
113 Museum St.
113 Museum St.

113 Museum Street · No Longer Available
Location

113 Museum Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Aggasiz - Harvard University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit with hardwoods throughout with a nice wooded back yard with a private porch and equally large sized bedrooms. The kitchen has a dishwasher and nice cabinet space and plenty of room for an eat-in kitchen. Gas heat/ hot water and electricity paid by the tenant. Pet Friendly!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Museum St. have any available units?
113 Museum St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 113 Museum St. have?
Some of 113 Museum St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Museum St. currently offering any rent specials?
113 Museum St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Museum St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 Museum St. is pet friendly.
Does 113 Museum St. offer parking?
No, 113 Museum St. does not offer parking.
Does 113 Museum St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Museum St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Museum St. have a pool?
No, 113 Museum St. does not have a pool.
Does 113 Museum St. have accessible units?
No, 113 Museum St. does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Museum St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Museum St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 113 Museum St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 Museum St. does not have units with air conditioning.
