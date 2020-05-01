113 Museum St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit with hardwoods throughout with a nice wooded back yard with a private porch and equally large sized bedrooms. The kitchen has a dishwasher and nice cabinet space and plenty of room for an eat-in kitchen. Gas heat/ hot water and electricity paid by the tenant. Pet Friendly!



Terms: One year lease