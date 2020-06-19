All apartments in Somerville
110 Thurston St.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

110 Thurston St

110 Thurston Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 Thurston Street, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
The rent INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER &amp; COOKING GAS. This 3 room, 1 bedroom apartment is just a few steps to many shops, restaurants and public transportation/bus line. They are located in a well maintained and managed building. The rooms are very spacious and bright and include a good size living room and bedroom with a nice private back porch. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, appliances, full size fridge and stove. There are coin-op laundry facilities in the basement along with additional storage. OFF STREET PARKING IS OFFERED and INCLUDED IN THE RENT as well on a first come/first serve basis and is UNASSIGNED. (Reference #173497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 110 Thurston St have any available units?
110 Thurston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 110 Thurston St have?
Some of 110 Thurston St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Thurston St currently offering any rent specials?
110 Thurston St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Thurston St pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Thurston St is pet friendly.
Does 110 Thurston St offer parking?
Yes, 110 Thurston St does offer parking.
Does 110 Thurston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Thurston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Thurston St have a pool?
No, 110 Thurston St does not have a pool.
Does 110 Thurston St have accessible units?
No, 110 Thurston St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Thurston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Thurston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Thurston St have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Thurston St does not have units with air conditioning.

