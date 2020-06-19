110 Thurston St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed parking extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

The rent INCLUDES HEAT, HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. This 3 room, 1 bedroom apartment is just a few steps to many shops, restaurants and public transportation/bus line. They are located in a well maintained and managed building. The rooms are very spacious and bright and include a good size living room and bedroom with a nice private back porch. The eat-in kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, appliances, full size fridge and stove. There are coin-op laundry facilities in the basement along with additional storage. OFF STREET PARKING IS OFFERED and INCLUDED IN THE RENT as well on a first come/first serve basis and is UNASSIGNED. (Reference #173497)