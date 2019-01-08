All apartments in Somerville
110 Central St
110 Central St

110 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 Central Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Powder House

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
RB88This three bedroom apartment features a living room and an eat-in kitchen with appliances including a garbage disposal and a microwave. There is gas space heating ample closet storage and hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the space. Water is included in utilities. Outside includes a patio backyard and porch as well as plenty of on-street parking. Less than a twenty minute walk to Porter T station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Central St have any available units?
110 Central St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 110 Central St have?
Some of 110 Central St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Central St currently offering any rent specials?
110 Central St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Central St pet-friendly?
No, 110 Central St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 110 Central St offer parking?
No, 110 Central St does not offer parking.
Does 110 Central St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Central St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Central St have a pool?
No, 110 Central St does not have a pool.
Does 110 Central St have accessible units?
No, 110 Central St does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Central St have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Central St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Central St have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Central St does not have units with air conditioning.
