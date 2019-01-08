110 Central Street, Somerville, MA 02143 Powder House
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
RB88This three bedroom apartment features a living room and an eat-in kitchen with appliances including a garbage disposal and a microwave. There is gas space heating ample closet storage and hardwood flooring throughout the majority of the space. Water is included in utilities. Outside includes a patio backyard and porch as well as plenty of on-street parking. Less than a twenty minute walk to Porter T station.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 Central St have any available units?
110 Central St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 110 Central St have?
Some of 110 Central St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Central St currently offering any rent specials?
110 Central St isn't currently offering any rent specials.