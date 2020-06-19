All apartments in Somerville
11 Stickney Ave.

11 Stickney Avenue · (617) 947-9205
Location

11 Stickney Avenue, Somerville, MA 02145
Winter Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and spacious 3 bed 2 full bath apartment perfectly located in the heart of Winter Hill. This recently gut renovated unit features hardwood floors, an in unit basement with laundry and plenty of room for storage, an abundance of windows for your small pet to lie in the sunlight and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Just minutes from Assembly Row, Bow Market, interstate 93, popular restaurants and grocery stores you wont be stuck for places to go or things to do around your new home.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Stickney Ave. have any available units?
11 Stickney Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 11 Stickney Ave. have?
Some of 11 Stickney Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Stickney Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11 Stickney Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Stickney Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Stickney Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11 Stickney Ave. offer parking?
No, 11 Stickney Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 11 Stickney Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Stickney Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Stickney Ave. have a pool?
No, 11 Stickney Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11 Stickney Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11 Stickney Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Stickney Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Stickney Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Stickney Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Stickney Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
