11 Stickney Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and spacious 3 bed 2 full bath apartment perfectly located in the heart of Winter Hill. This recently gut renovated unit features hardwood floors, an in unit basement with laundry and plenty of room for storage, an abundance of windows for your small pet to lie in the sunlight and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Just minutes from Assembly Row, Bow Market, interstate 93, popular restaurants and grocery stores you wont be stuck for places to go or things to do around your new home.



Terms: One year lease