1 Maxwell's Green

This beautiful home features bamboo floors, breakfast bar, designer bathroom, stainless steel appliances, track lighting, insulated & expansive windows, in-home laundry and a walk-in closet. In select units you will find bi-level floor plans and a bonus room/den. Living here puts you within walking distance to Porter Square, Davis Square and the Red Line MBTA train stations. This makes for an easy commute and offers the opportunity for fine dining, shopping and entertainment. BUILDING AMENITIES: 24-hour emergency maintenance Additional storage available Club suite with sophisticated dining spaces Community roof deck Dry-cleaning drop off Electric car-charging stations Fitness center Yoga studio Theater room Garden space Network cafe Free shuttle to Davis Square Short walk to MBTA Red Line - Davis Square Nearby parks and recreation **Studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedrooms available. Please call for latest availability and pricing. **Pictures are samples of model home. Layout may vary.



Terms: One year lease