Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:24 AM

1 Maxwell's Green

1 Maxwells Green · (857) 383-8395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Maxwells Green, Somerville, MA 02145
Powder House

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
This beautiful home features bamboo floors, breakfast bar, designer bathroom, stainless steel appliances, track lighting, insulated & expansive windows, in-home laundry and a walk-in closet. In select units you will find bi-level floor plans and a bonus room/den. Living here puts you within walking distance to Porter Square, Davis Square and the Red Line MBTA train stations. This makes for an easy commute and offers the opportunity for fine dining, shopping and entertainment. BUILDING AMENITIES: 24-hour emergency maintenance Additional storage available Club suite with sophisticated dining spaces Community roof deck Dry-cleaning drop off Electric car-charging stations Fitness center Yoga studio Theater room Garden space Network cafe Free shuttle to Davis Square Short walk to MBTA Red Line - Davis Square Nearby parks and recreation **Studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedrooms available. Please call for latest availability and pricing. **Pictures are samples of model home. Layout may vary.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Maxwell's Green have any available units?
1 Maxwell's Green has a unit available for $3,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Maxwell's Green have?
Some of 1 Maxwell's Green's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Maxwell's Green currently offering any rent specials?
1 Maxwell's Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Maxwell's Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Maxwell's Green is pet friendly.
Does 1 Maxwell's Green offer parking?
Yes, 1 Maxwell's Green offers parking.
Does 1 Maxwell's Green have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Maxwell's Green does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Maxwell's Green have a pool?
No, 1 Maxwell's Green does not have a pool.
Does 1 Maxwell's Green have accessible units?
No, 1 Maxwell's Green does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Maxwell's Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Maxwell's Green has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Maxwell's Green have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Maxwell's Green does not have units with air conditioning.
