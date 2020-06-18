87 Franklin St

Amenities

This enormous two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a sweeping open floor plan with large windows that create a warm sunlit feel. Harwood floors throughout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All the conveniences you could ask for including in-unit laundry, heated garage, master bath, and guest parking. Enjoy the large open living room area that is great for entertaining. Looking to commute? This unit is just a short distance to the Quincy Center Red Line stop and a quick drive to the highway. Walkable to local restaurants, bars, and entertainment. Call today to set up a showing!