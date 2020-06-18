All apartments in Quincy
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

87 Franklin St

87 Franklin Street · (617) 821-6390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

87 Franklin Street, Quincy, MA 02169
South Quincy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1337 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
This enormous two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a sweeping open floor plan with large windows that create a warm sunlit feel. Harwood floors throughout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All the conveniences you could ask for including in-unit laundry, heated garage, master bath, and guest parking. Enjoy the large open living room area that is great for entertaining. Looking to commute? This unit is just a short distance to the Quincy Center Red Line stop and a quick drive to the highway. Walkable to local restaurants, bars, and entertainment. Call today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87 Franklin St have any available units?
87 Franklin St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 87 Franklin St have?
Some of 87 Franklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
87 Franklin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87 Franklin St pet-friendly?
No, 87 Franklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 87 Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 87 Franklin St does offer parking.
Does 87 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 87 Franklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 87 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 87 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 87 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 87 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 87 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 87 Franklin St has units with dishwashers.
