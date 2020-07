Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated furnished carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry pool internet access package receiving parking bbq/grill hot tub

Lincoln Heights is a luxurious Quincy, MA apartment community offering comfort and convenience. Located minutes away from downtown Quincy and South Shore Plaza, our apartments provide easy access to I-93 and the Adams T Red Line station. Commute to Boston in less than 20 minutes. These pet-friendly Quincy apartments welcome large breeds and even have a dog run, so your best friend can feel right at home. The community offers a fitness center as well as an internet cafe overlooking the outdoor pool, and Lincoln Heights has all the top-notch upgrades such as granite countertops, ceramic floors, wood-burning fireplaces, and in-home washer/dryer units.