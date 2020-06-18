All apartments in Medford
Find more places like
Modera Medford.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medford, MA
/
Modera Medford
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Modera Medford

5 Cabot Rd · (617) 307-7229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Medford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA 02155
South Medford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
key fob access
media room
yoga
Wildlife observation deck Roofdeck with stunning city views Kayak launch and direct access to walking/biking path along Malden River Theater room 24-hour club quality fitness center Yoga studio and group fitness area Game room Pet friendly community Pet spa BBQ area Controlled access garage parking Coffee bar Dedicated bike storage Resort-style pool Conference room Package lockers Cyber cafe Loaner bikes APARTMENT AMENITIES Studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes Den and loft layouts available EnergyStar stainless steel appliance package Quartz or Caesarstone countertops with tile backsplash Wood plank-style flooring City views* Green space views* 42" custom kitchen cabinets 9-foot ceilings Walk-in closets Ceiling fans* Key fob entry system Fireplace* In-home washer and dryer *Select homes $500 Broker's Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Modera Medford have any available units?
Modera Medford doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medford, MA.
What amenities does Modera Medford have?
Some of Modera Medford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Medford currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Medford isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera Medford pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Medford is pet friendly.
Does Modera Medford offer parking?
Yes, Modera Medford does offer parking.
Does Modera Medford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Medford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Medford have a pool?
Yes, Modera Medford has a pool.
Does Modera Medford have accessible units?
No, Modera Medford does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Medford have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera Medford does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Modera Medford have units with air conditioning?
No, Modera Medford does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy
Medford, MA 02155
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd
Medford, MA 02155
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave
Medford, MA 02155
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr
Medford, MA 02155
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155
75 SL
75 Station Lndg
Medford, MA 02155

Similar Pages

Medford 1 BedroomsMedford 2 BedroomsMedford Dog Friendly ApartmentsMedford Pet Friendly PlacesMedford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wellington

Apartments Near Colleges

Tufts UniversityRhode Island CollegeProvidence CollegeBecker CollegeHult International Business School