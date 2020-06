Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

This is a Fabulous 3 Bed, Back Yard, and Patio. LARGE Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Fridge, Gas Stove, Granite Counters, Tile Floors Semi-Open Floor Plan with the Living Room, Hardwood Floors throughout, Cable Ready Good Size Bedrooms, One Larger, One Smaller, One Mid-Size, a Ton of Closet Space. Nice Back Porch, Patio for Picnic and Grilling, and Back Yard. Available August 1st, get it before it is gone !!! .......



Terms: One year lease