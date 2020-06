Amenities

Nicely updated with new kitchen, bath, and gleaming hardwood floors, this 3BR is a fantastic value for quality-seekers. Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. Free laundry is located in the hallway and there is an enclosed back porch. Located close to Ball and Magoun Squares and a quick bus to either Sullivan or Davis, minutes by car to I-93. Available Sep. 1st, no pets please. Two off street parking spaces included!



Terms: One year lease