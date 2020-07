Amenities

Excellent and convenient location! This is spacious and sunny unit with recently renovated kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout with ample closets and storage space. Free Washer and Dryer are in the basement. There is 10 minutes walk to Wellington station, very convenient to shopping centers, Station Landing and Assembly Square. Included is off-street parking for 2 cars. No pets. No smoking.



Terms: One year lease