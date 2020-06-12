42 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
11 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,375
1690 sqft
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
45 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,501
1300 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Framingham
42 Units Available
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5 Hemlock Lane
5 Hemlock Lane, Framingham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2036 sqft
3 Bedroom Single Family Home - 3-bedroom Contemporary Colonial on cul-de-sac will impress you inside and out! Beautifully maintained with attention to detail-- cathedral ceiling foyer, large open kitchen with new stainless appliances,crown moldings,

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Coburnville
1 Unit Available
33 Highland Street
33 Highland Street, Framingham, MA
Complete Gutted renovated 4 Beds 2 Full baths upper floor unit. Hardwood floors throughout the 2 levels of living space.New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and cabinets. 2 New full baths with beautiful new tiled floor.
Results within 5 miles of Framingham
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
27 Miles Standish
27 Miles Standish Drive, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1959 sqft
Searching for a great place to rent/live? Fully renovated & tastefully appointed spacious split offers open floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Marlborough
1 Unit Available
207 Lincoln St 1
207 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Lincoln St Marlb - Property Id: 274051 Spacious 3-bedroom, 1st floor apartment near shops in Marlborough, nicely painted and renovated. Two off-street parking in the back of the building. Available immediately.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4
4 Edgemoor Circle, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1738 sqft
4 Edgemoor Circle Unit 4 Available 09/15/20 Stunning 3 bd 2.5 bath in the heart of Wellesley and Professionally Managed - This amazing 3 bedroom 2.5 bath has everything you are looking for.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
200 Bay Dr.
200 Bay Dr, Middlesex County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,310
1651 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
179 East Central St.
179 East Central Street, Middlesex County, MA
A charming blend of the modern and classic! Newly tiled kitchen with dishwasher, built-in microwave, and trash compactor. Every room boasts newly finished hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard and deck for summer cookouts. Heated finished basement.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
103 Manor Ave.
103 Manor Avenue, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1378 sqft
Amazing 3 bed/1.5 bathroom house in the prestigious neighborhood of Wellesley.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
126 Sherburn Ciircle
126 Sherburn Circle, Middlesex County, MA
A very spacious single-family home on a beautiful tree-lined street with multiple levels of living space.

1 of 30

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane, Middlesex County, MA
Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
59 Widow Rites Ln
59 Widow Rite's Lane, Middlesex County, MA
Virtual and private tours available. A magnificent brick inlay, circular drive leads to the spectacular gardens of this stately French Colonial offering over 8,700 sf of living space. Privately sited on over 2.

1 of 7

Last updated May 4 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
13 Lakeview
13 Lakeview Road, Cochituate, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1361 sqft
Modernized and freshly painted single family house (gut rehabbed in 2013) located in a neighborhood near Dudley Pond. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances and Sub-Zero fridge. Hardwood floors throughout the house on 1st floor.
Results within 10 miles of Framingham
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Windsor at Hopkinton
5 Constitution Ct, Hopkinton, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1315 sqft
Stylish homes near the Mass Pike and I-495. Units feature custom cabinetry, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Amenities include a yoga studio, game room and media room. Near Millers River Wildlife Management Area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Piety Corner
45 Units Available
Windsor Village at Waltham
976 Lexington St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
Just nine miles outside of the Downtown Boston area. Spacious apartments with up to three bedrooms. All feature designer finishes and private entrances. On-site amenities include a fitness center, private resident lounge, and sundecks.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Windsor Ridge at Westborough
1 Windsor Ridge Dr, Westborough, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,605
1215 sqft
These recently renovated townhomes offer lots of upgrades including stainless steel appliances, dark cabinets, and white countertops. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a fitness center, basketball court, and a lighted tennis court.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
West End
35 Units Available
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St, Waltham, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,068
1702 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with bay windows, garden bathtubs and private patios. Community features include a resort-style swimming pool and business center. Easy access to I-95. Near Prospect Hill Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
41 Howe St.
41 Howe Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2000 sqft
Wellesley Farm House - Property Id: 245225 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245225 Property Id 245225 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5826651)

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
45 Oakland St
45 Oakland Street, Wellesley, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
1400 sqft
Charming Wellesley Hills Rental - Property Id: 289127 Charming 3 Bedroom contemporary house with new kitchen and masterbath. Kitchen and living room are open design.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bank Square
1 Unit Available
55 Columbus Ave # 2
55 Columbus Avenue, Waltham, MA
Available 09/01/20 Brand New Luxury Renovation. Two floors of living space. Two Large Bedrooms, living room, pantry, kitchen and new tile bathroom on main floor. Two more large bedrooms and a third medium sized bedroom on top floor.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Downtown Maynard
1 Unit Available
2 Sudbury Ct Apt 6
2 Sudbury Ct, Maynard, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
Large Three bedroom apartment with beautiful views of the River. Located right in Downtown Maynard. Off Street parking, w/d hookups in the unit, Gas Heating.

June 2020 Framingham Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Framingham Rent Report. Framingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Framingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Framingham Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Framingham Rent Report. Framingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Framingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Framingham rents declined significantly over the past month

Framingham rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Framingham stand at $1,582 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,961 for a two-bedroom. Framingham's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Boston Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Framingham, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Brockton has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,528; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.5% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Somerville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,205, while one-bedrooms go for $1,778.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Framingham

    As rents have increased moderately in Framingham, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Framingham is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Massachusetts as a whole logging rent growth of 0.4% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Framingham's median two-bedroom rent of $1,961 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Framingham.
    • While Framingham's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Framingham than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181, where Framingham is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,710
    $2,120
    -0.3%
    -0.4%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Cambridge
    $1,850
    $2,300
    -0.9%
    0.2%
    Brockton
    $1,230
    $1,530
    0.8%
    -1.5%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    -0.6%
    1.1%
    Newton
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    1%
    Somerville
    $1,780
    $2,210
    0
    3.9%
    Framingham
    $1,580
    $1,960
    -0.4%
    3.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,160
    -0.3%
    -0.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    -0.3%
    4.5%
    Brookline
    $2,190
    $2,720
    0.3%
    2.7%
    Medford
    $1,700
    $2,100
    -0.3%
    -3%
    Revere
    $1,350
    $1,670
    -1.1%
    -3.2%
    Peabody
    $1,570
    $1,950
    0.1%
    3.8%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    2.1%
    Beverly
    $1,370
    $1,700
    0
    2.6%
    Marlborough
    $1,310
    $1,650
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    -0.8%
    -1.6%
    Chelsea
    $1,660
    $2,060
    -0.8%
    2.5%
    Melrose
    $1,390
    $1,720
    -0.7%
    -5.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

