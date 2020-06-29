All apartments in Framingham
Avalon Sudbury
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Sudbury

200 Bay Drive · (978) 306-2707
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA 01776

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 006-66 · Avail. Sep 25

$3,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1192 sqft

Unit 003-30 · Avail. Aug 3

$3,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1333 sqft

Unit 003-37 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1352 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 019-195 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1264 sqft

Unit 018-185 · Avail. Sep 11

$3,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

Unit 017-172 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1708 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Sudbury.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
Avalon Sudbury offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a pet friendly and smoke free community. Every apartment home is part of the AvalonBay Signature Collection, complete with stunning design features and unparalleled service offerings. Avalon Sudbury has modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, and glass tile backsplash. Each apartment home includes in unit washer/dryer and an attached garage for parking. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center with yoga room, an outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, and beautifully landscaped courtyards with fire pits, gas grills, and outdoor seating. Part of Meadow Walk Sudbury, Avalon Sudbury is adjacent to 80,000 sq. ft. of retail, including Whole Foods Market. With easy access to I-95, Rt. 128, I-90, and I-495, Avalon Sudbury is also located within the elite Sudbury school system.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $750, or $1250 with pets
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $85/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garages with Driveways: Included in lease, and Additional Parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Sudbury have any available units?
Avalon Sudbury has 10 units available starting at $2,935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Sudbury have?
Some of Avalon Sudbury's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Sudbury currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Sudbury is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Sudbury pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Sudbury is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Sudbury offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Sudbury offers parking.
Does Avalon Sudbury have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Sudbury offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Sudbury have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Sudbury has a pool.
Does Avalon Sudbury have accessible units?
No, Avalon Sudbury does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Sudbury have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Sudbury has units with dishwashers.
