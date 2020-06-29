Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet access

Avalon Sudbury offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes in a pet friendly and smoke free community. Every apartment home is part of the AvalonBay Signature Collection, complete with stunning design features and unparalleled service offerings. Avalon Sudbury has modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, quartz stone countertops, and glass tile backsplash. Each apartment home includes in unit washer/dryer and an attached garage for parking. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center with yoga room, an outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, and beautifully landscaped courtyards with fire pits, gas grills, and outdoor seating. Part of Meadow Walk Sudbury, Avalon Sudbury is adjacent to 80,000 sq. ft. of retail, including Whole Foods Market. With easy access to I-95, Rt. 128, I-90, and I-495, Avalon Sudbury is also located within the elite Sudbury school system.