9 Apartments for rent in Webster, MA📍
3 Negus Street - 3R
3 Negus Street, Webster, MA
2 Bedrooms
$998
800 sqft
<<< BUILD CREDIT! We will report your on-time rent payments to the credit bureau. Rent starting at $998. >>> Very nice 4-room 2-bedroom apartment on the 3rd floor! 4 rooms include two bedrooms, living room, and kitchen. Nice hardwood floors.
15 Granite St - 2
15 Granite Street, Webster, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
Come look at this recently renovated apartment in a great area of Webster! Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom with large eat-in kitchen and dinning room. Significant renovation includes newly installed floors and new paint.
21 Granite St - 2
21 Granite Street, Webster, MA
2 Bedrooms
$975
750 sqft
Come check out this newly remodeled unit! Located in a quiet one way street, close to town hall, library, grocery store, restaurants, and other amenities. Brand new floor, paint, kitchen cabinets.
25-27 Granite St - 2r
25 Granite St, Webster, MA
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
This cozy one bedroom apt located in the great area of Webster. Walking distance to grocery store, shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Newly renovated, brand new flooring and paint throughout.
29 1/2 Granite St
29 1/2 Granite St, Webster, MA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Come check this huge five bedroom single family home located in great part of Webster. It is detached. New paint, hard wood floors, large eat in kitchen together with good size dinning room and kitchen. Off street parking, laundry hookup available.
31 Prospect Street - 1R
31 Prospect St, Webster, MA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Come check this newly remodeled apt. Brand new from top to bottom, including all new floors, paint, kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities. We even provide you brand new appliances. Large eat-in kitchen. Laundry on site. Off street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Webster
10 Newton Avenue
10 Newton Avenue, Worcester County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
- Lease to Own our 3 bedroom, 1.
270 Main Street
270 Main Street, Oxford, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3200 sqft
270 Main Street Available 05/01/20 ***Please Respond Directly to the Online Listing*** - ***Utilities Included!*** Great opportunity to call this charming, full-sized house in the heart of Oxford your next home.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
45 Prospect St
45 Prospect Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
This owner occupied home owner is offering a rare opportunity to the person looking for a quiet one bedroom apartment. Beautifully redone 4 room 1 bedroom apartment in a recently restored picturesque farmhouse.
2 Jay Kip Way
2 Jay Street, Worcester County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1000 sqft
*** 55 and older senior living.*** This new construction single story apartment offers privacy and country living. Washer, dryer, refrigerator stove and dishwasher included. HVAC, propane. Energy efficient. Parking for 2 cars off street. Patio.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Webster rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
Some of the colleges located in the Webster area include Rhode Island College, Providence College, Three Rivers Community College, Becker College, and Berklee College of Music. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Webster from include Boston, Lowell, Worcester, Providence, and Brookline.