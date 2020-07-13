Apartment List
/
MA
/
framingham
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:22 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA with pool

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
17 Units Available
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,204
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1243 sqft
Two-story townhomes or 1-2 bedroom apartments in Boston suburbs. Fireplace, granite counters and many other upscale finishes. Community amenities include coffee bar, yoga, 24-hour gym and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
74 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,350
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
933 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
38 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,376
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1067 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1025 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,025
1037 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1513 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and quartz stone countertops. Amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck, and landscaped courtyards. Close to I-95, I-90 and I-495.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
33 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1167 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
31 Units Available
Downtown Framingham
Alta Union House
55 Concord St, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1437 sqft
Tour Your Way! We Are Open for Walk Ins, Self Guided or Virtual Tours!*
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Saxonville
Avalon Framingham
40 River Path, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated close to the best shopping, dining and entertainment of Framingham, and just minutes from I-90. Apartments have in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community features pool, fire pit and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
2 Units Available
Saxonville
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way, Framingham, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
892 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Village in Framingham. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
66 Disnmore Ave
66 Dinsmore Avenue, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1100 sqft
Bayberry Hills Estates Apartments in Framingham, Massachusetts is conveniently located by the Massachusetts Turnpike. We are 21 miles to downtown Boston and only 2.5 miles from Framingham State University.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Coburnville
7 Weld Street
7 Weld Street, Framingham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
986 sqft
Beautiful top unit with two large bedrooms in condominium complex!. Neutral paint.Hardwood floor and kitchen with granite countertops. Very well maintained.Laundry in the building.Enjoy the in-ground pool, tennis court, playground and picnic area.
Results within 1 mile of Framingham
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,210
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,330
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1076 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7 Village Rock Lane
7 Village Rock Lane, Middlesex County, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
810 sqft
Avail 8/1/20. Top floor, 2 bedroom condo unit at highly desirable Natick Village. Unit opens into large living room/open floor space with big coat closet and sliders to balcony/deck. Formal dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Framingham
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
23 Units Available
Royal Crest Marlboro Apartment Homes
19 Royal Crest Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1050 sqft
Tudor-style apartments with brand-new appliances, extra storage space and in-unit laundry. Enjoy sand volleyball, swimming and tennis on site. Pet friendly. Close to Marlborough Country Club and the Solomon Pond Mall.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Westerly
50 Woodview Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,697
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,649
1319 sqft
This apartment housing community is home to many attractive features, such as a 24-hour fitness center, a dog wash and run, and a custom resident lounge. The community also has access to a state forest.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Downtown Marlborough
Orchards Apartments
3 Avalon Dr, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1166 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1361 sqft
Floor plans with one and two bedrooms come equipped with dishwashers, gourmet kitchens and breakfast bars. Community located near Solomon Pond Mall with convenient highway or public transportation access to Worcester.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Woodview at Legacy Farms
5 Woodview Way, Hopkinton, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-495 and I-90. Apartments feature walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Beautiful on-site amenities including a bark park, saltwater swimming pool and fitness center.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a

1 of 30

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane
3 Knollcrest Farm Lane, Middlesex County, MA
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
6470 sqft
Luxury Home is being offered for 6 to 12 Month Rental. Stately Colonial Privately set on 2 acres and includes Carriage House with Great Room, Outdoor Salt Water Pool with Cabana PLUS Ice Skating Rink or Sports Court & Children's Playground.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
616 Boston Post rd
616 Boston Post Road East, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
1 BR condo located on the top floor in Sheffield Court available NOW! Courtyard facing, excellent location within complex. HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Recently updated flooring and appliances. In wall A/C unit.
Results within 10 miles of Framingham
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
$
25 Units Available
Stone Gate
65 Silver Leaf Way, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-95. A resort-like community with a pool, playground, hot tub and gym. Dog park available. Interiors feature a fireplace, lots of storage and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
Avana Marlborough
20 Applebriar Ln, Marlborough, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,074
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,688
1213 sqft
Spacious layouts that include washer and dryer, walk-in closets and ample organizational shelving. Cable ready. Includes ceiling fans, air conditioning and balcony or patio. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
64 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,120
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1320 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.

July 2020 Framingham Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Framingham Rent Report. Framingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Framingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Framingham Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Framingham Rent Report. Framingham rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Framingham rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Framingham rents decline sharply over the past month

Framingham rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Framingham stand at $1,571 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,948 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Framingham's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Boston Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Framingham over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Boston metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cambridge has seen rents fall by 2.3% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Boston metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,269.
    • Framingham has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,948, while one-bedrooms go for $1,571.
    • Lowell has the least expensive rents in the Boston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,532; rents fell 0.2% over the past month and 0.2% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Framingham

    As rents have increased moderately in Framingham, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Framingham is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Massachusetts have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.2% in Worcester.
    • Framingham's median two-bedroom rent of $1,948 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Boston
    $1,700
    $2,110
    -0.5%
    -1.6%
    Lowell
    $1,240
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Cambridge
    $1,830
    $2,270
    -1.3%
    -2.3%
    Brockton
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0.5%
    0.6%
    Quincy
    $1,540
    $1,910
    0
    -0.3%
    Newton
    $1,820
    $2,250
    -0.8%
    -2%
    Lawrence
    $1,460
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0.1%
    Somerville
    $1,770
    $2,190
    -0.5%
    1.6%
    Framingham
    $1,570
    $1,950
    -0.7%
    2.5%
    Haverhill
    $1,250
    $1,550
    -0.5%
    0.4%
    Waltham
    $1,740
    $2,150
    -0.4%
    -3.6%
    Malden
    $1,530
    $1,900
    0.1%
    2.9%
    Brookline
    $2,180
    $2,710
    -0.3%
    1%
    Medford
    $1,690
    $2,100
    -0.4%
    -4.6%
    Revere
    $1,330
    $1,650
    -1%
    -4.6%
    Peabody
    $1,560
    $1,930
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Salem
    $1,440
    $1,780
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Beverly
    $1,380
    $1,710
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Marlborough
    $1,300
    $1,640
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    Woburn
    $1,590
    $1,970
    0.2%
    -3.1%
    Chelsea
    $1,640
    $2,040
    -1.1%
    -2.4%
    Melrose
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.4%
    -6.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Framingham 1 BedroomsFramingham 2 BedroomsFramingham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFramingham 3 BedroomsFramingham Accessible ApartmentsFramingham Apartments under $1,400Framingham Apartments under $1500
    Framingham Apartments with BalconyFramingham Apartments with GarageFramingham Apartments with GymFramingham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFramingham Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFramingham Apartments with ParkingFramingham Apartments with Pool
    Framingham Apartments with Washer-DryerFramingham Cheap PlacesFramingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsFramingham Pet Friendly PlacesFramingham Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAWaltham, MA
    Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
    Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    West Framingham
    Saxonville

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Framingham State UniversityRhode Island College
    Providence CollegeBecker College
    Hult International Business School