Framingham, MA
Modera Natick Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:29 PM

Modera Natick Center

Open Now until 7pm
82 N Main St · (508) 205-0381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82 N Main St, Framingham, MA 01760

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4217 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,414

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 3324 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,444

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 4120 · Avail. now

$2,569

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4116 · Avail. now

$2,727

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 4322 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,807

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 4312 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,877

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Natick Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
game room
pool table
A new era of living. Meet Modera by Mill Creek, brand new apartments and townhomes where our traditional exterior gives way to stylish homes boasting contemporary finishes and a thoroughly forward-thinking collection of amenities. Choose a floor plan that fits your lifestyle spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with patios, lofts, or dens or stretch out in a two-story townhome. Here, it's all in the details from white shaker cabinetry and quartz countertops to large windows and moveable chef's islands. Start living with an incredible array of amenities. Rise and shine by the sparkling pool and sundeck. Grab the game in the two-story clubhouse. Make new friends at the grill or make time for yourself in the yoga studio. Modera Natick Center apartments are the new main event steps from the Natick train station or quintessential town common where you can grab local greens and grains at the Natick Farmers Market every Saturday. At Modera by Mill Creek, Natick is at your fingertips.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, fish
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Agressive Breeds
Dogs
fee: $50-$100/month per dog (depending on weight)
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Natick Center have any available units?
Modera Natick Center has 16 units available starting at $2,414 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Natick Center have?
Some of Modera Natick Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Natick Center currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Natick Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Modera Natick Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Natick Center is pet friendly.
Does Modera Natick Center offer parking?
Yes, Modera Natick Center offers parking.
Does Modera Natick Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Natick Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Natick Center have a pool?
Yes, Modera Natick Center has a pool.
Does Modera Natick Center have accessible units?
No, Modera Natick Center does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Natick Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Natick Center has units with dishwashers.
