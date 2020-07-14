Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill yoga dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room game room pool table

A new era of living. Meet Modera by Mill Creek, brand new apartments and townhomes where our traditional exterior gives way to stylish homes boasting contemporary finishes and a thoroughly forward-thinking collection of amenities. Choose a floor plan that fits your lifestyle spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartments with patios, lofts, or dens or stretch out in a two-story townhome. Here, it's all in the details from white shaker cabinetry and quartz countertops to large windows and moveable chef's islands. Start living with an incredible array of amenities. Rise and shine by the sparkling pool and sundeck. Grab the game in the two-story clubhouse. Make new friends at the grill or make time for yourself in the yoga studio. Modera Natick Center apartments are the new main event steps from the Natick train station or quintessential town common where you can grab local greens and grains at the Natick Farmers Market every Saturday. At Modera by Mill Creek, Natick is at your fingertips.