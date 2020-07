Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly clubhouse courtyard fire pit green community hot tub internet access lobby online portal package receiving playground

Avalon Framingham features brand new 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with loft and den options. Contemporary living spaces including gourmet kitchens with modern appliances, in unit washer and dryer, and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, sparkling swimming pool, and outdoor cucina with grilling stations and fireplace. Avalon Framingham is conveniently located in Framingham, just off I-90, near shopping, dining, entertainment and recreation.