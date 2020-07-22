Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

10 Studio Apartments for rent in Framingham, MA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Framingham living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public t... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
42 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,575
520 sqft
Excellent location, just minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport. Community features resort-style pool, sundeck, and more. Units have central AC, fully-equipped kitchens, and private terrace or balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
30 Units Available
West Framingham
Water View Terrace
1400 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,795
740 sqft
Luxurious community has controlled access, pool and sun deck. Apartments have terraces, carpeting and maple or cherry cabinets. Located minutes from I-495 and I-95 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
35 Units Available
Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,461
500 sqft
Wood plank flooring, private balcony or patio, and fully equipped kitchens with black appliances and contemporary cabinets. Ample storage space. Swimming pool and fitness center on site.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
26 Units Available
West Framingham
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,417
436 sqft
Modern luxuries abound with apartments featuring stainless steel, new upgrades and private patio/balcony. 24-hour gym, basketball, volleyball and tennis courts. Close to the Natick IMAX, restaurants and the MetroWest Transit Stop.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 01:52 PM
$
25 Units Available
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1, Framingham, MA
Studio
$1,517
500 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free community with on-site fitness center, swimming pool and lounge with BBQ. Fully equipped kitchens, plank faux-wood flooring, and private patio or balcony available.
Results within 1 mile of Framingham
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
16 Units Available
Golden Triangle
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd, Waltham, MA
Studio
$2,080
634 sqft
This high-rise community offers everything from studios to penthouse apartments and beautiful views of Lake Cochituate and Cochituate Park. Community features media room, gym, trash valet and clubhouse. Cable included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of Framingham
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 14 at 04:27 PM
Contact for Availability
Marlborough Junction
Design Pak Lofts
175 Maple St, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,300
Stylish loft apartments with an easy commute to the major employers in Marlborough. The latest in luxury and modernity. Updated units in a historic industrial building.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
750 Farm Road
750 Farm Road, Marlborough, MA
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
750 Farm Road Unit 208 Available 09/01/20 CLEAN and COZY MARLBOROUGH STUDIO WITH A POOL!! - This super cute and quaint studio condo in the Princeton Green of Marlborough is ready for a new tenant! This cozy studio comes with hardwood floors, a
Results within 10 miles of Framingham
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
10 Units Available
South Side
Watch Factory Lofts
185 Crescent St, Waltham, MA
Studio
$1,965
483 sqft
Must-see luxury apartments at the original home of the Waltham Watch Factory! With historic character and modern finishes this new development has apartment homes of exceptional quality and attention to detail.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
62 Units Available
The Rockwell
12 Tyler Road, Worcester County, MA
Studio
$1,955
725 sqft
Welcome to The Rockwell, a new apartment community in Berlin, MA that embraces the outdoors with enthusiasm.
City Guide for Framingham, MA

Angel from Framingham /Calls now and then / [...] /Wants me to know it /Will all be all right -- From "Angel From Framingham" by George E. Clark

Just want to let you know that if you find yourself living in Framingham, your life will be all right, indeed. Just a half hour outside of Boston, in Massachusetts, Framingham is synonymous with a famous population study about heart disease. Using an ordinary town with ordinary people, the research has been in place since 1948 and is now on its third generation of residents waiting to see who gets heart disease and why. Always feel like someone's watching you? In this town, you're probably right. Framingham is otherwise a delightful city in Massachusetts, boasting good shopping and real estate. In fact, it's just the kind of town in which most people would like to live. It has easy access to the center of Boston and is a popular alternative to living in the big city. Framingham is also home to several big industry corporations that have chosen to locate their headquarters here. So, there are plenty of bigwigs to rub elbows with. If elbow-rubbing is your thing. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Framingham, MA

Studio apartments could offer the best of Framingham living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Framingham during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

