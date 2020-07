Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub oven Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill media room package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

CHR IS NOW LEASING. MANY NEW POLICIES ARE IN PLACE TO ENSURE YOUR HEALTH AND SAFETY WHEN YOU VISIT ONE OF OUR COMMUNITIES. WE ARE CONTINUING TO OFFER CONTACT-FREE LEASING INCLUDING VIRTUAL TOURS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE, SELF-GUIDED, AND IN-PERSON TOURS WHICH HAVE RESUMED WITH PRECAUTIONS. PLEASE SPEAK TO OUR LEASING TEAM TO DETERMINE WHICH TOUR OPTION IS BEST FOR YOU AND BE SURE TO ASK ABOUT OUR COVID-19 LEASE PROTECTION PLAN. *Free Rent 1st Month on Select Apartments* The light, airy and spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments offer the low maintenance and easy lifestyle you're looking for. Relax and enjoy the company of friends and family on your private balcony or terrace overlooking scenic Foss Reservoir. The expansive living and dining room offers flexible layout options to fit your lifestyle. Your comfort and enjoyment of the special Water View Village community will be enhanced by the onsite fitness center, pool and sundeck.