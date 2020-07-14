All apartments in Framingham
Framingham, MA
Executive Apartments
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Executive Apartments

551 Worcester Rd · (508) 452-2062
Location

551 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA 01701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 57-15 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Executive Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
playground
Welcome To Executive Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living. At Executive Apartments, youll find newly renovated spacious apartments with wall-wall carpeting, large closets, A/C, and laundry facilities. Just minutes from shopping, theaters, and restaurants, Executive Apartments combines the peacefulness of a wooded setting with the convenience of a prime Route 9 location. This apartment community is perfectly situated in a quiet setting filled with opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment, featuring a beautiful water fountain and landscaping, picnic area, and playground. With large comfortable floor plans in a quiet setting, were sure to have the perfect home for you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Short term, long term, and flexible lease terms available
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500- First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: $1
Parking Details: Open Lot, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Executive Apartments have any available units?
Executive Apartments has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does Executive Apartments have?
Some of Executive Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Executive Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Executive Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Executive Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Executive Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Executive Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Executive Apartments offers parking.
Does Executive Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Executive Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Executive Apartments have a pool?
No, Executive Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Executive Apartments have accessible units?
No, Executive Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Executive Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Executive Apartments has units with dishwashers.
