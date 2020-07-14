Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access playground

Welcome To Executive Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living. At Executive Apartments, youll find newly renovated spacious apartments with wall-wall carpeting, large closets, A/C, and laundry facilities. Just minutes from shopping, theaters, and restaurants, Executive Apartments combines the peacefulness of a wooded setting with the convenience of a prime Route 9 location. This apartment community is perfectly situated in a quiet setting filled with opportunities for relaxation and enjoyment, featuring a beautiful water fountain and landscaping, picnic area, and playground. With large comfortable floor plans in a quiet setting, were sure to have the perfect home for you.