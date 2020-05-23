7 Weld Street

Amenities
Beautiful top unit with two large bedrooms in condominium complex!. Neutral paint.Hardwood floor and kitchen with granite countertops. Very well maintained.Laundry in the building.Enjoy the in-ground pool, tennis court, playground and picnic area. Pets are NOT allowed. Non-smokers. Close to Rt.9,135,126 and 495, 90 and Framingham T-station.Tenants need to sign COVID-19 disclosure form before showing.Due to the pandemic we are showing the property after the owners reviewing the rental application and credit report.Listing office takes care rental applications (fee $35 per adult,18+),non-refundable.