7 Weld Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Beautiful top unit with two large bedrooms in condominium complex!. Neutral paint.Hardwood floor and kitchen with granite countertops. Very well maintained.Laundry in the building.Enjoy the in-ground pool, tennis court, playground and picnic area. Pets are NOT allowed. Non-smokers. Close to Rt.9,135,126 and 495, 90 and Framingham T-station.Tenants need to sign COVID-19 disclosure form before showing.Due to the pandemic we are showing the property after the owners reviewing the rental application and credit report.Listing office takes care rental applications (fee $35 per adult,18+),non-refundable.