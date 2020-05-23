All apartments in Framingham
Find more places like 7 Weld Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Framingham, MA
/
7 Weld Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:54 PM

7 Weld Street

7 Weld Street · (508) 341-8267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Framingham
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7 Weld Street, Framingham, MA 01702
Coburnville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 47 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
playground
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful top unit with two large bedrooms in condominium complex!. Neutral paint.Hardwood floor and kitchen with granite countertops. Very well maintained.Laundry in the building.Enjoy the in-ground pool, tennis court, playground and picnic area. Pets are NOT allowed. Non-smokers. Close to Rt.9,135,126 and 495, 90 and Framingham T-station.Tenants need to sign COVID-19 disclosure form before showing.Due to the pandemic we are showing the property after the owners reviewing the rental application and credit report.Listing office takes care rental applications (fee $35 per adult,18+),non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Weld Street have any available units?
7 Weld Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Framingham, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Framingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Weld Street have?
Some of 7 Weld Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Weld Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 Weld Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Weld Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 Weld Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Framingham.
Does 7 Weld Street offer parking?
No, 7 Weld Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 Weld Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Weld Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Weld Street have a pool?
Yes, 7 Weld Street has a pool.
Does 7 Weld Street have accessible units?
No, 7 Weld Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Weld Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Weld Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7 Weld Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bayberry Hill Estates Apartments
50 Dinsmore Ave
Framingham, MA 01702
Modera Natick Center
82 N Main St
Framingham, MA 01760
Hamilton Village
10 Queens Way
Framingham, MA 01701
Georgetown Apartment Homes
5 Georgetown Dr #1
Framingham, MA 01702
Alta Union House
55 Concord St
Framingham, MA 01702
Water View Village
1296 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01702
Avalon Sudbury
200 Bay Drive
Framingham, MA 01776
Halstead Framingham
1610 Worcester Rd
Framingham, MA 01702

Similar Pages

Framingham 1 BedroomsFramingham 2 Bedrooms
Framingham Apartments with ParkingFramingham Apartments with Pool
Framingham Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Framingham
Saxonville

Apartments Near Colleges

Framingham State UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity