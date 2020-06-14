342 Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA with garage

Greetings and salutations, Bay State renters, and congrats for stumbling upon your Woburn, Massachusetts apartment hunting headquarters! Situated about ten miles north of Boston, Woburn is a peaceful, quiet bedroom community perfect for peeps who appreciate the serenity of suburbia on the doorstep of the big city. Sounds like your cup of tea, doesn’t it? Sure it does! So, start checking out the listings in this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, and you’ll be living it up with Wob...

Having trouble with Craigslist Woburn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everybody knows that the “Beantown” area doesn’t come at a low cost, so it should come as no surprise that even “inexpensive” apartments in Woburn typically go for between $1,100 and $1,500, and luxury rentals usually cost $2,000-plus. On the bright side, amenities, even in the more modestly priced studio and one bedroom apartments, tend to be high-quality: most include patios or balconies, gyms, clubhouses, swimming pools, laundry facilities, and a complementary crock of Boston baked beans placed on your doorstep daily (not really on the last one). The more upscale, luxurious apartments and townhomes in Woburn, meanwhile, tend to cover some serious square footage (1200 square feet or more) and come equipped, in many cases, with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, scenic views, in-unit washers and dryers, and formal dining rooms.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new Woburn rental? Luckily, several apartment complexes in Woburn are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). Just be prepared to buck up at least an extra $25 in rent to compensate for Fido’s messes. Furnished apartments for rent in Woburn and short term lease deals are available as well, and waiting lists are basically nonexistent, meaning apartment hunters can scour the market leisurely without worrying about the perfect apartment slipping through their grasp.

Woburn was first settled in 1640, but you’ll be glad to know that a new apartment or two has sprung up since then. Many complexes, however, are still on the older side (40 years or more), so be sure to give your place a solid inspection before settling in. Check to see that your appliances and heating/cooling units function, the ceilings and floors are free of obvious watermarks, and the pipes, faucets, and showerheads don’t leak or constantly drip (we all know how annoying that can be!). Also, you should know that some apartment managers require tenants to carry renter’s insurance (which we always recommend anyway). Most insurance policies usually cost less than 20 bucks a month and reimburse renters in case their belongings get stolen, struck by lightning, washed away in a flood, or they mysteriously grow legs and abandon them.

Factor ina variety of historic museums and outdoors attractions, and a public transit system that links directly to Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Woburn! Welcome aboard and happy hunting. See more