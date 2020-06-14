Apartment List
342 Apartments for rent in Woburn, MA with garage

Woburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Walnut Hill
10 Units Available
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,394
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,188
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Woburn
54 Units Available
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way, Woburn, MA
Studio
$2,010
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1119 sqft
Home isn't just where you sleep. It's where you unwind. It's where you have fun. It's where you are free to be yourself. And it's where you become part of a community. That's where Emery Flats comes in. Emery Flats was built with you in mind.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
North Woburn
1 Unit Available
69 Elm St
69 Elm Street, Woburn, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2100 sqft
New to market...Gorgeous Single family Victorian style home...All totally renovated..
Results within 1 mile of Woburn
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Wynnmere
8 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Ridge
2 Littles Brook Ct, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1300 sqft
With a prime location only 30 minutes from Boston, this pet-friendly community offers valet service, onsite gym and garage parking. Units include fireplaces, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,077
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
11 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,168
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,808
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Wynnmere
1 Unit Available
2 Littles Brook Ct.
2 Littles Brook Court, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1114 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lexington Town Center
1 Unit Available
25 Thoreau Rd
25 Thoreau Road, Lexington, MA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3000 sqft
Zhuzhed up by a local builder - this quintessential Colonial is as good as it is going to get! New Roof, central air, family room, appliances, kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, front door, garage doors, fixtures....
Results within 5 miles of Woburn
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
North Waltham
15 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:43am
North Cambridge
17 Units Available
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,387
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,496
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,118
1226 sqft
In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Private patio or balcony. Access to conference room, clubhouse, gym and outdoor pool with hot tub. Beautiful location by Acorn Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Fuse Cambridge
165 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,199
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,708
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,058
1053 sqft
Apartments come complete with access to a pool, gym and community garden. Spacious, modern unit design. Tenants are within easy reach of the Alewife Brook Reservation as well as excellent transport links to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
13 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Heritage at Bedford Springs
100 Thompson Farm, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,678
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1412 sqft
In-unit laundry offers the ultimate in convenience. Hang out in the clubhouse with friends. The Middlesex Turnpike makes it easy to get to a variety of restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Cambridge Highlands
25 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,493
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Cambridge
52 Units Available
Luxe at Alewife
80 Cambridgepark Drive, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,238
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,279
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,122
1125 sqft
Live tranquilly in highly coveted Cambridge and explore the best of Luxe at Alewife. Our elegant luxury apartment community is within walking distance of MBTA's Red Line Alewife Station, taking you to downtown Boston in just 25 short minutes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
5 Units Available
Jack Flats by Windsor
1000 Stone Pl, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a historic building in Melrose. Within walking distance of multiple rail stations and bus stops for an easy commute to downtown Boston. Each apartment features a kitchen with designer cabinets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
North Cambridge
24 Units Available
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1195 sqft
An upscale community near Harvard and MIT. Apartments offer features such as gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient appliances, and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Resort-style pool, bike storage, and fire pits.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,145
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Cambridge
14 Units Available
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,240
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,555
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1142 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes located minutes from Alewife Train Station. Homes feature granite countertops, luxurious bathrooms, and well-equipped modern kitchens. Pet-friendly, with a modern fitness center for residents.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:29am
Malden Center
32 Units Available
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,060
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,420
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1021 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
City Guide for Woburn, MA

Greetings and salutations, Bay State renters, and congrats for stumbling upon your Woburn, Massachusetts apartment hunting headquarters! Situated about ten miles north of Boston, Woburn is a peaceful, quiet bedroom community perfect for peeps who appreciate the serenity of suburbia on the doorstep of the big city. Sounds like your cup of tea, doesn’t it? Sure it does! So, start checking out the listings in this nifty little apartment finder we’ve assembled, and you’ll be living it up with Wob...

Having trouble with Craigslist Woburn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Everybody knows that the “Beantown” area doesn’t come at a low cost, so it should come as no surprise that even “inexpensive” apartments in Woburn typically go for between $1,100 and $1,500, and luxury rentals usually cost $2,000-plus. On the bright side, amenities, even in the more modestly priced studio and one bedroom apartments, tend to be high-quality: most include patios or balconies, gyms, clubhouses, swimming pools, laundry facilities, and a complementary crock of Boston baked beans placed on your doorstep daily (not really on the last one). The more upscale, luxurious apartments and townhomes in Woburn, meanwhile, tend to cover some serious square footage (1200 square feet or more) and come equipped, in many cases, with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, scenic views, in-unit washers and dryers, and formal dining rooms.

Planning on introducing a furry four-legged roommate to your fancy new Woburn rental? Luckily, several apartment complexes in Woburn are pet-friendly (including dogs allowed). Just be prepared to buck up at least an extra $25 in rent to compensate for Fido’s messes. Furnished apartments for rent in Woburn and short term lease deals are available as well, and waiting lists are basically nonexistent, meaning apartment hunters can scour the market leisurely without worrying about the perfect apartment slipping through their grasp.

Woburn was first settled in 1640, but you’ll be glad to know that a new apartment or two has sprung up since then. Many complexes, however, are still on the older side (40 years or more), so be sure to give your place a solid inspection before settling in. Check to see that your appliances and heating/cooling units function, the ceilings and floors are free of obvious watermarks, and the pipes, faucets, and showerheads don’t leak or constantly drip (we all know how annoying that can be!). Also, you should know that some apartment managers require tenants to carry renter’s insurance (which we always recommend anyway). Most insurance policies usually cost less than 20 bucks a month and reimburse renters in case their belongings get stolen, struck by lightning, washed away in a flood, or they mysteriously grow legs and abandon them.

Factor ina variety of historic museums and outdoors attractions, and a public transit system that links directly to Boston, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Woburn! Welcome aboard and happy hunting. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woburn, MA

Woburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

