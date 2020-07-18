69 Holworthy St.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Near Fresh Pond, 2nd floor, sunny, 2+ bedrooms, bath, laundry in basement, near golfing, bike and walking trails, park, library, Not de-leaded. Incredible location, Near access to Central Square, MIT and Kendall Square, and Downtown Boston are minutes away. Seconds away from Route 2, and adjacent to the Minute Man Bikeway to Lexington and Arlington. Close to movies, restaurants, retail shops, and the ever-popular Whole Foods Market. Pet's allowed. Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas stove, Gas heat, Cable Ready, Large Closets and Plenty of parking ( on street, least populated part of Cambridge)



Terms: One year lease