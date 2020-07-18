All apartments in Cambridge
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

69 Holworthy St.

69 Holworthy Street · (508) 523-4053
Location

69 Holworthy Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Strawberry Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
Near Fresh Pond, 2nd floor, sunny, 2+ bedrooms, bath, laundry in basement, near golfing, bike and walking trails, park, library, Not de-leaded. Incredible location, Near access to Central Square, MIT and Kendall Square, and Downtown Boston are minutes away. Seconds away from Route 2, and adjacent to the Minute Man Bikeway to Lexington and Arlington. Close to movies, restaurants, retail shops, and the ever-popular Whole Foods Market. Pet's allowed. Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Gas stove, Gas heat, Cable Ready, Large Closets and Plenty of parking ( on street, least populated part of Cambridge)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Holworthy St. have any available units?
69 Holworthy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 69 Holworthy St. have?
Some of 69 Holworthy St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Holworthy St. currently offering any rent specials?
69 Holworthy St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Holworthy St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Holworthy St. is pet friendly.
Does 69 Holworthy St. offer parking?
Yes, 69 Holworthy St. offers parking.
Does 69 Holworthy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Holworthy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Holworthy St. have a pool?
No, 69 Holworthy St. does not have a pool.
Does 69 Holworthy St. have accessible units?
No, 69 Holworthy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Holworthy St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Holworthy St. has units with dishwashers.
