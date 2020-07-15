67 Walker Street

Amenities

Harvard Vicinity - Cute and sizeable STUDIO with sleeping alcove, set back from the street, and within walk to Harvard Universities and T station in an idyllic garden setting! Open living, kitchen and dining with decorative brick fireplace, tiled floors and three exposures. Well-laid out allowing a separate desk area with sliding doors to exclusive small patio and shared back yard. Compact kitchen has maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooking and a dishwasher. Laundry is common, and easily accessible from unit. Heat & Hot Water included. An urban oasis secluded and private in a beautiful residential neighborhood. Avail August 1st