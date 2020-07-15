All apartments in Cambridge
67 Walker Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

67 Walker Street

67 Walker Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

67 Walker Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

Studio

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,700

Studio · 1 Bath · 479 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Harvard Vicinity - Cute and sizeable STUDIO with sleeping alcove, set back from the street, and within walk to Harvard Universities and T station in an idyllic garden setting! Open living, kitchen and dining with decorative brick fireplace, tiled floors and three exposures. Well-laid out allowing a separate desk area with sliding doors to exclusive small patio and shared back yard. Compact kitchen has maple cabinets, granite countertops, gas cooking and a dishwasher. Laundry is common, and easily accessible from unit. Heat & Hot Water included. An urban oasis secluded and private in a beautiful residential neighborhood. Avail August 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Walker Street have any available units?
67 Walker Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 67 Walker Street have?
Some of 67 Walker Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 Walker Street currently offering any rent specials?
67 Walker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Walker Street pet-friendly?
No, 67 Walker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 67 Walker Street offer parking?
No, 67 Walker Street does not offer parking.
Does 67 Walker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Walker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Walker Street have a pool?
No, 67 Walker Street does not have a pool.
Does 67 Walker Street have accessible units?
No, 67 Walker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Walker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 Walker Street has units with dishwashers.
