Amenities

on-site laundry some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry

Available June1. Includes heat and hot water. Laundry in building. Sunny unit in a great condo building, just steps from Harvard Law and the University. Nice living room, separate dining room, good size bedroom fits queen bed, and entryway. Three big bow windows in bedroom. Professionally managed building. Please call or text Connie r.e. at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best calling or texting first for fastest response. I am a Harvard affiliate. 857.891.1550 (may take 24 hours at connie@irwinandco.com)



Terms: One year lease