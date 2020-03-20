All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 4 Avon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
4 Avon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

4 Avon

4 Avon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

4 Avon Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

on-site laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available June1. Includes heat and hot water. Laundry in building. Sunny unit in a great condo building, just steps from Harvard Law and the University. Nice living room, separate dining room, good size bedroom fits queen bed, and entryway. Three big bow windows in bedroom. Professionally managed building. Please call or text Connie r.e. at 857.891.1550 and I will return call or text immediately upon receipt. It is always best calling or texting first for fastest response. I am a Harvard affiliate. 857.891.1550 (may take 24 hours at connie@irwinandco.com)

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Avon have any available units?
4 Avon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 4 Avon currently offering any rent specials?
4 Avon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Avon pet-friendly?
No, 4 Avon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 4 Avon offer parking?
No, 4 Avon does not offer parking.
Does 4 Avon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Avon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Avon have a pool?
No, 4 Avon does not have a pool.
Does 4 Avon have accessible units?
No, 4 Avon does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Avon have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Avon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Avon have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Avon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

John Harvard
1 Langdon Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Charles Passage
110 Second Street
Cambridge, MA 02141
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
The Davenport
345 Franklin Street
Cambridge, MA 02139
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College