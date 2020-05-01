33 concord Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

First Floor, Classic Cambridge Charm, this is a great one bed and nice wood cabinets, beautiful oak floors, large living room and spacious bedroom with plenty of room for work area, building is set back from street, large yard parking avail, easy 9 minute walk to Harvard Sq or 5 minutes to Harvard Law, laundry on site,includes heat and hot water, this is a wonderful one bed, parking available! Avail July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 you tube video from present tenants https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPyGEY4f1g4



Terms: One year lease