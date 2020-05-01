All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 33 concord Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
33 concord Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

33 concord Ave.

33 Concord Avenue · (617) 803-9582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

33 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
First Floor, Classic Cambridge Charm, this is a great one bed and nice wood cabinets, beautiful oak floors, large living room and spacious bedroom with plenty of room for work area, building is set back from street, large yard parking avail, easy 9 minute walk to Harvard Sq or 5 minutes to Harvard Law, laundry on site,includes heat and hot water, this is a wonderful one bed, parking available! Avail July 1 call Bill 617-803-9582 you tube video from present tenants https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPyGEY4f1g4

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 concord Ave. have any available units?
33 concord Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 concord Ave. have?
Some of 33 concord Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 concord Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
33 concord Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 concord Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 33 concord Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 33 concord Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 33 concord Ave. does offer parking.
Does 33 concord Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 concord Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 concord Ave. have a pool?
No, 33 concord Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 33 concord Ave. have accessible units?
No, 33 concord Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 33 concord Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 concord Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 33 concord Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chester Street Apartments
15 Chester Street
Cambridge, MA 02140
Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
334 Harvard Street Trust
334 Harvard St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Proto
88 Ames Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity