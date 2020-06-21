All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 246 Brookline Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
246 Brookline Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

246 Brookline Street

246 Brookline Street · (617) 872-7656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Cambridgeport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

246 Brookline Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
2 Available 07/01/20 Great Cambridgeport 2BR with spacious and sunny living room and office! This corner units' living room is really the best and will make you want to rent it as soon as you see it. There are also a nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a basic, but spacious eat in kitchen (Kitchen is being renovated with new cabinets and a dishwasher for July 1st). Across the street from a great park, a short distance to the Charles and about 12 mins to Central Sq. No pets, please. Available JULY 1st! Coin op laundry in building.

Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/246-brookline-st-cambridge-ma-02139-usa-unit-2/18596d45-5e2d-4f1c-b6fc-0db6f4c93b24

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Brookline Street have any available units?
246 Brookline Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Brookline Street have?
Some of 246 Brookline Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Brookline Street currently offering any rent specials?
246 Brookline Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Brookline Street pet-friendly?
No, 246 Brookline Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 246 Brookline Street offer parking?
No, 246 Brookline Street does not offer parking.
Does 246 Brookline Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 Brookline Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Brookline Street have a pool?
No, 246 Brookline Street does not have a pool.
Does 246 Brookline Street have accessible units?
No, 246 Brookline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Brookline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Brookline Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 246 Brookline Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Loft 23
23 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Twenty 20
20 Child St
Cambridge, MA 02141
Hanover Alewife
130 Cambridgepark Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
91 Sidney
91 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street
Cambridge, MA 02138

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity