246 Brookline Street

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave internet access

2 Available 07/01/20 Great Cambridgeport 2BR with spacious and sunny living room and office! This corner units' living room is really the best and will make you want to rent it as soon as you see it. There are also a nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space and a basic, but spacious eat in kitchen (Kitchen is being renovated with new cabinets and a dishwasher for July 1st). Across the street from a great park, a short distance to the Charles and about 12 mins to Central Sq. No pets, please. Available JULY 1st! Coin op laundry in building.



Video tour available on request! The entire rental process can be completed online, safely at home.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/246-brookline-st-cambridge-ma-02139-usa-unit-2/18596d45-5e2d-4f1c-b6fc-0db6f4c93b24



No Pets Allowed



