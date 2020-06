Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage internet access

Welcome to The Rand! Porter Square's newest luxury condominium building! Be the first to live in this modern condo. Unit features gorgeous hardwood floors through out, luxury eat-in kitchen, in unit laundry, nest thermostat, LED lighting, high end appliances, security system, central ac and heat! Additional parking available for $250/month. Don't miss your opportunity to call this unit your home!



Terms: One year lease