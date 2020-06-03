170 Pleasant Street

Amenities

Riverview from this bright and cheerful 5RM, 3BR, 1BA top floor unit in cozy 3 family house. Wonderful Cambridgeport location -- Steps to Charles River, Traders Joe, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Magazine Beach Park, bike path and much more. About a mile from MIT, Central Square's restaurants & shops. Walk to Central Sq, red line T. Location has walk score 89 out of 100, this location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Bus stops nearby will take you to Harvard Business School, Boston University, Fenway, South End. Unit has plenty of lights, large windows, hardwood floors. Available for 9/1 move in.