Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

170 Pleasant Street

170 Pleasant Street · (617) 874-1338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 Pleasant Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Cambridgeport

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
Riverview from this bright and cheerful 5RM, 3BR, 1BA top floor unit in cozy 3 family house. Wonderful Cambridgeport location -- Steps to Charles River, Traders Joe, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Magazine Beach Park, bike path and much more. About a mile from MIT, Central Square's restaurants & shops. Walk to Central Sq, red line T. Location has walk score 89 out of 100, this location is very walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot. Bus stops nearby will take you to Harvard Business School, Boston University, Fenway, South End. Unit has plenty of lights, large windows, hardwood floors. Available for 9/1 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Pleasant Street have any available units?
170 Pleasant Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 170 Pleasant Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 Pleasant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Pleasant Street pet-friendly?
No, 170 Pleasant Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 170 Pleasant Street offer parking?
No, 170 Pleasant Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 Pleasant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Pleasant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Pleasant Street have a pool?
No, 170 Pleasant Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 Pleasant Street have accessible units?
No, 170 Pleasant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Pleasant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Pleasant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Pleasant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Pleasant Street does not have units with air conditioning.
