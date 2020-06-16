1580 Massachusetts Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator parking

Spacious and bright 2bd/2ba with 1 designated parking in the heart of Harvard Square. It is located on Mass Ave, across street from Harvard Law School, a few minutes walk to Harvard or Porter Square subway/bus stations. The apartment is on the 7th floor. All rooms are facing south, which let in plenty of light. The apartment has spacious bedrooms and many closets, beautiful cherry wood floor throughout, working fireplace, new kitchen appliances, modern light fixtures, sealed balcony which adds additional space, and central air. The building is well-maintained, quiet and has elevators. Superintendent lives in the building. Washer and dryer are across the hallway. Non-smoking and no pets.



Terms: One year lease