All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 1580 Massachusetts Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
1580 Massachusetts Ave.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

1580 Massachusetts Ave.

1580 Massachusetts Avenue · (617) 714-4433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Neighborhood Nine
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1580 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
Spacious and bright 2bd/2ba with 1 designated parking in the heart of Harvard Square. It is located on Mass Ave, across street from Harvard Law School, a few minutes walk to Harvard or Porter Square subway/bus stations. The apartment is on the 7th floor. All rooms are facing south, which let in plenty of light. The apartment has spacious bedrooms and many closets, beautiful cherry wood floor throughout, working fireplace, new kitchen appliances, modern light fixtures, sealed balcony which adds additional space, and central air. The building is well-maintained, quiet and has elevators. Superintendent lives in the building. Washer and dryer are across the hallway. Non-smoking and no pets.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1580 Massachusetts Ave. have any available units?
1580 Massachusetts Ave. has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 1580 Massachusetts Ave. have?
Some of 1580 Massachusetts Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1580 Massachusetts Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1580 Massachusetts Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1580 Massachusetts Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1580 Massachusetts Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 1580 Massachusetts Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1580 Massachusetts Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1580 Massachusetts Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1580 Massachusetts Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1580 Massachusetts Ave. have a pool?
No, 1580 Massachusetts Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1580 Massachusetts Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 1580 Massachusetts Ave. has accessible units.
Does 1580 Massachusetts Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1580 Massachusetts Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1580 Massachusetts Ave.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Forest Court
16 Forest St
Cambridge, MA 02140
Third Square
285 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Church Corner
10 Magazine St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Langdon Square
1 Langdon Square
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Windsor Cambridge Park
160 Cambridge Park Dr
Cambridge, MA 02140
929 House
929 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity