158 Western Ave
158 Western Ave

158 Western Avenue · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
158 Western Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
The phrase "one of a kind" gets thrown around a lot these days, but this home truly is -- your are not going to find another place like this in Central Square on the rental market! 19th century charm but fully renovated with modern appliances, new fixtures throughout, and and AC unit for each bedroom. This can be rented un-furnished or fully furnished with super high quality furniture and bedding worthy of a bed and breakfast. Centrally located to the entire Boston area and steps to the Redline in Central Square. Also and easy stroll to the Charles River, Harvard Business School, and only about a mile to Harvard campus. This level of quality, square footage, antique charm, and extreme convenience just does not come along very often. Let us show you a special place! Set up as 5 very good sized bedrooms, living room, and formal dining room. It also works great as a 6th bedroom for modest additional rent if that was preferred (Reference #172745)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 158 Western Ave have any available units?
158 Western Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 158 Western Ave have?
Some of 158 Western Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 158 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
158 Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 158 Western Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 158 Western Ave is pet friendly.
Does 158 Western Ave offer parking?
No, 158 Western Ave does not offer parking.
Does 158 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 158 Western Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 158 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 158 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 158 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 158 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 158 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 158 Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
