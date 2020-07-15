158 Western Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

The phrase "one of a kind" gets thrown around a lot these days, but this home truly is -- your are not going to find another place like this in Central Square on the rental market! 19th century charm but fully renovated with modern appliances, new fixtures throughout, and and AC unit for each bedroom. This can be rented un-furnished or fully furnished with super high quality furniture and bedding worthy of a bed and breakfast. Centrally located to the entire Boston area and steps to the Redline in Central Square. Also and easy stroll to the Charles River, Harvard Business School, and only about a mile to Harvard campus. This level of quality, square footage, antique charm, and extreme convenience just does not come along very often. Let us show you a special place! Set up as 5 very good sized bedrooms, living room, and formal dining room. It also works great as a 6th bedroom for modest additional rent if that was preferred (Reference #172745)