Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:57 PM

150 Cambridge St.

150 Cambridge Street · (617) 861-3630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 Cambridge Street, Cambridge, MA 02141
East Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 413 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
elevator
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Industrial-chic living at ONE FIRST in Cambridge - a full-service residential development on the site of the former Necco candy factory, just minutes from downtown Boston. This loft inspired 2BD/2BA front-facing unit above Cambridge Street features exceptionally high ceilings with abundant natural light pouring through oversized windows. A spacious open living/dining area floor-plan with a separate galley kitchen, fully equipped with all major appliances and generous cabinet & pantry storage. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Garage parking with elevator access also included! Residents enjoy the many amenities of One First including 24hr Concierge service, fitness center, library/lounge, a grassy courtyard and a furnished roof terrace with breathtaking panoramic views of the Cambridge skyline. The Cambridgeside/Lechmere neighborhood at North Point offers numerous parks, recreational areas including the Museum of Science with nearby shopping excursions at the Galleria Mall. Quick and convenient commuting options via area T-Stations (Green & Red Lines) and nearby on/off ramps to 93 and Storrow Drive. Ready for a June occupancy (flexible) - NO PETS please. Upfront deposits & fees apply - inquire within. * Aug/Sept Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 Cambridge St. have any available units?
150 Cambridge St. has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 Cambridge St. have?
Some of 150 Cambridge St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 Cambridge St. currently offering any rent specials?
150 Cambridge St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 Cambridge St. pet-friendly?
No, 150 Cambridge St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 150 Cambridge St. offer parking?
Yes, 150 Cambridge St. does offer parking.
Does 150 Cambridge St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 Cambridge St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 Cambridge St. have a pool?
No, 150 Cambridge St. does not have a pool.
Does 150 Cambridge St. have accessible units?
No, 150 Cambridge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 150 Cambridge St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 Cambridge St. does not have units with dishwashers.
