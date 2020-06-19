150 Cambridge St.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym elevator 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage

Industrial-chic living at ONE FIRST in Cambridge - a full-service residential development on the site of the former Necco candy factory, just minutes from downtown Boston. This loft inspired 2BD/2BA front-facing unit above Cambridge Street features exceptionally high ceilings with abundant natural light pouring through oversized windows. A spacious open living/dining area floor-plan with a separate galley kitchen, fully equipped with all major appliances and generous cabinet & pantry storage. The master bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet and en-suite bath. Garage parking with elevator access also included! Residents enjoy the many amenities of One First including 24hr Concierge service, fitness center, library/lounge, a grassy courtyard and a furnished roof terrace with breathtaking panoramic views of the Cambridge skyline. The Cambridgeside/Lechmere neighborhood at North Point offers numerous parks, recreational areas including the Museum of Science with nearby shopping excursions at the Galleria Mall. Quick and convenient commuting options via area T-Stations (Green & Red Lines) and nearby on/off ramps to 93 and Storrow Drive. Ready for a June occupancy (flexible) - NO PETS please. Upfront deposits & fees apply - inquire within. * Aug/Sept Tenants will NOT be considered at this time.