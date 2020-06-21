Renovated 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal and coin-op laundry on site. On the 1st floor of a 3-family house. 6 minute walk from Central Sq Red Line stop. (Reference #145088)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 132 Columbia St have any available units?
132 Columbia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Columbia St have?
Some of 132 Columbia St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Columbia St currently offering any rent specials?
132 Columbia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Columbia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Columbia St is pet friendly.
Does 132 Columbia St offer parking?
No, 132 Columbia St does not offer parking.
Does 132 Columbia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Columbia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Columbia St have a pool?
No, 132 Columbia St does not have a pool.
Does 132 Columbia St have accessible units?
No, 132 Columbia St does not have accessible units.