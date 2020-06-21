All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 132 Columbia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
132 Columbia St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

132 Columbia St

132 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
Area IV
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

132 Columbia Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
Area IV

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Renovated 2 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with dishwasher and disposal and coin-op laundry on site. On the 1st floor of a 3-family house. 6 minute walk from Central Sq Red Line stop. (Reference #145088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Columbia St have any available units?
132 Columbia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 Columbia St have?
Some of 132 Columbia St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Columbia St currently offering any rent specials?
132 Columbia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Columbia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Columbia St is pet friendly.
Does 132 Columbia St offer parking?
No, 132 Columbia St does not offer parking.
Does 132 Columbia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Columbia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Columbia St have a pool?
No, 132 Columbia St does not have a pool.
Does 132 Columbia St have accessible units?
No, 132 Columbia St does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Columbia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Columbia St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chauncy Court Apartments
18 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Watermark Kendall West
350 3rd St
Cambridge, MA 02142
The Lofts at Kendall Square
195 Binney St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Vivo Apartment Homes
270 Third Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
KBL
129 Franklin St
Cambridge, MA 02139

Similar Pages

Cambridge 1 BedroomsCambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with ParkingCambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NH
Newton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North CambridgeEast CambridgeCambridgeport
Neighborhood NineMid CambridgeRiverside
West CambridgeAggasiz Harvard University

Apartments Near Colleges

Hult International Business SchoolHarvard University
Lesley UniversityMassachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College