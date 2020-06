Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the heart of Inman Square, Cambridge. 3 bed, 1 bath with upscale modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, disposal, microwave and gas stove. Spacious living area, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space. -Heart of Inman Square Near Harvard/Central Square, -Top notch restaurants, bars and other urban amenities. Disclaimer: Photos are of similar unit in the same building, completed by same builder.



Terms: One year lease